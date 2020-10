Mookie Betts might as well dye his glove gold.

The Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder entered the 2020 coronavirus-shortened Major League Baseball season winning four straight Gold Gloves from 2016-19. And potentially could add another one to the mix.

Betts was announced as one of three National League finalists Thursday after his first season in Blue and White.

