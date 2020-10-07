NASCAR 2020 Lineup: Full Starting Order For Charlotte Roval Playoff Race

The field is set for the final Round of 12 race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
The starting order for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course features Denny Hamlin, last week’s pole sitter and eventual winner at Talladega Superspeedway, leading the field to green. Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Alex Bowman will round out the top five.
Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s race at Charlotte:
1st – Denny Hamlin
2nd – Chase Elliott
3rd – Brad Keselowski
4th – Kevin Harvick
5th – Alex Bowman
6th – Austin Dillon
7th – Martin Truex Jr.
8th – Joey Logano
9th – Kyle Busch
10th – Kurt Busch
11th – Clint Bowyer
12th – Aric Almirola
13th – William Byron
14th – Erik Jones
15th – Ryan Newman
16th – Tyler Reddick
17th – Ty Dillon
18th – Ryan Preece
19th – John Hunter Nemechek
20th – Matt DiBenedetto
21st – Chris Buescher
22nd – Brennan Poole
23rd – Matt Kenseth
24th – Ryan Blaney
25th – Quin Houff
26th – Bubba Wallace
27th – Timmy Hill
28th – Cole Custer
29th – Joey Gase
30th – Jimmie Johnson
31st – Michael McDowell
32nd – Corey LaJoie
33rd – J.J. Yeley
34th – Daniel Suarez
35th – Christopher Bell
36th – Gray Gaulding
37th – James Davison
38th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
The race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Charlotte will allow a limited number of fans to attend the event.