NASCAR 2020 Lineup: Full Starting Order For Charlotte Roval Playoff Race

The field is set for the final Round of 12 race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

The starting order for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course features Denny Hamlin, last week’s pole sitter and eventual winner at Talladega Superspeedway, leading the field to green. Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Alex Bowman will round out the top five.

Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s race at Charlotte:

1st – Denny Hamlin

2nd – Chase Elliott

3rd – Brad Keselowski

4th – Kevin Harvick

5th – Alex Bowman

6th – Austin Dillon

7th – Martin Truex Jr.

8th – Joey Logano

9th – Kyle Busch

10th – Kurt Busch

11th – Clint Bowyer

12th – Aric Almirola

13th – William Byron

14th – Erik Jones

15th – Ryan Newman

16th – Tyler Reddick

17th – Ty Dillon

18th – Ryan Preece

19th – John Hunter Nemechek

20th – Matt DiBenedetto

21st – Chris Buescher

22nd – Brennan Poole

23rd – Matt Kenseth

24th – Ryan Blaney

25th – Quin Houff

26th – Bubba Wallace

27th – Timmy Hill

28th – Cole Custer

29th – Joey Gase

30th – Jimmie Johnson

31st – Michael McDowell

32nd – Corey LaJoie

33rd – J.J. Yeley

34th – Daniel Suarez

35th – Christopher Bell

36th – Gray Gaulding

37th – James Davison

38th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Charlotte will allow a limited number of fans to attend the event.