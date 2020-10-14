NASCAR 2020 Lineup: Full Starting Order For Kansas Cup Playoff Race

The field is set for the first Round of 8 race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

The starting order for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway will see Chase Elliott, who won last weekend’s playoff race at the Charlotte roval, start at the pole alongside Joey Logano. Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. round out the top five.

Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s race at Kansas:

1st – Chase Elliott

2nd – Joey Logano

3rd – Kurt Busch

4th – Kevin Harvick

5th – Martin Truex Jr.

6th – Alex Bowman

7th – Denny Hamlin

8th – Brad Keselowski

9th – Ryan Blaney

10th – William Byron

11th – Erik Jones

12th – Clint Bowyer

13th – Cole Custer

14th – Jimmie Johnson

15th – Tyler Reddick

16th – Aric Almirola

17th – Austin Dillon

18th – Matt DiBenedetto

19th – Ryan Preece

20th – Kyle Busch

21st – Chris Buescher

22nd – Christopher Bell

23rd – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24th – Bubba Wallace

25th – Ty Dillon

26th – Michael McDowell

27th – Daniel Suarez

28th – Ryan Newman

29th – Corey LaJoie

30th – Matt Kenseth

31st – Quin Houff

32nd – John Hunter Nemechek

33rd – James Davison

34th – J.J. Yeley

35th – Brennan Poole

36th – Reed Sorenson

37th – Timmy Hill

38th – Joey Gase

39th – Josh Bilicki

40th – Chad Finchum

The race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Kansas will allow a limited number of fans to attend the event.