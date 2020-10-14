NASCAR 2020 Lineup: Full Starting Order For Kansas Cup Playoff Race

The field is set for the first Round of 8 race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
The starting order for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway will see Chase Elliott, who won last weekend’s playoff race at the Charlotte roval, start at the pole alongside Joey Logano. Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. round out the top five.
Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s race at Kansas:
1st – Chase Elliott
2nd – Joey Logano
3rd – Kurt Busch
4th – Kevin Harvick
5th – Martin Truex Jr.
6th – Alex Bowman
7th – Denny Hamlin
8th – Brad Keselowski
9th – Ryan Blaney
10th – William Byron
11th – Erik Jones
12th – Clint Bowyer
13th – Cole Custer
14th – Jimmie Johnson
15th – Tyler Reddick
16th – Aric Almirola
17th – Austin Dillon
18th – Matt DiBenedetto
19th – Ryan Preece
20th – Kyle Busch
21st – Chris Buescher
22nd – Christopher Bell
23rd – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
24th – Bubba Wallace
25th – Ty Dillon
26th – Michael McDowell
27th – Daniel Suarez
28th – Ryan Newman
29th – Corey LaJoie
30th – Matt Kenseth
31st – Quin Houff
32nd – John Hunter Nemechek
33rd – James Davison
34th – J.J. Yeley
35th – Brennan Poole
36th – Reed Sorenson
37th – Timmy Hill
38th – Joey Gase
39th – Josh Bilicki
40th – Chad Finchum
The race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Kansas will allow a limited number of fans to attend the event.