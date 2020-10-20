NASCAR 2020 Lineup: Full Starting Order For Texas Cup Playoff Race

The field is set for the second Round of 8 race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

The starting order for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway will see Kevin Harvick on the pole alongside Joey Logano, last weekend’s winner at Kansas Speeday. Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman will round out the top five.

Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s race at Texas:

(Note: This is the provisional lineup — as provided by BeyondTheFlag — based on the formula NASCAR has used during the playoffs. NASCAR is expected to confirm the lineup Wednesday morning.)

1st – Kevin Harvick

2nd – Joey Logano

3rd – Brad Keselowski

4th – Chase Elliott

5th – Alex Bowman

6th – Martin Truex Jr.

7th – Denny Hamlin

8th – Kurt Busch

9th – Kyle Busch

10th – Ryan Blaney

11th – William Byron

12th – Austin Dillon

13th – Aric Almirola

14th – Matt DiBenedetto

15th – Christopher Bell

16th – Cole Custer

17th – Erik Jones

18th – Bubba Wallace

19th – Chris Buescher

20th – Tyler Reddick

21st – Clint Bowyer

22nd – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

23rd – Michael McDowell

24th – John Hunter Nemechek

25th – Ryan Newman

26th – Jimmie Johnson

27th – Ty Dillon

28th – Corey LaJoie

29th – Ryan Preece

30th – Daniel Suarez

31st – Brennan Poole

32nd – Matt Kenseth

33rd – J.J. Yeley

34th – Quin Houff

35th – Reed Sorenson

36th – Timmy Hill

37th – Josh Bilicki

38th – Garrett Smithley

39th – Joey Gase

40th – Chad Finchum

The race is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Texas will allow a limited number of fans to attend the event.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images