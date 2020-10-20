NASCAR 2020 Lineup: Full Starting Order For Texas Cup Playoff Race

The field is set for the second Round of 8 race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
The starting order for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway will see Kevin Harvick on the pole alongside Joey Logano, last weekend’s winner at Kansas Speeday. Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman will round out the top five.
Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s race at Texas:
(Note: This is the provisional lineup — as provided by BeyondTheFlag — based on the formula NASCAR has used during the playoffs. NASCAR is expected to confirm the lineup Wednesday morning.)
1st – Kevin Harvick
2nd – Joey Logano
3rd – Brad Keselowski
4th – Chase Elliott
5th – Alex Bowman
6th – Martin Truex Jr.
7th – Denny Hamlin
8th – Kurt Busch
9th – Kyle Busch
10th – Ryan Blaney
11th – William Byron
12th – Austin Dillon
13th – Aric Almirola
14th – Matt DiBenedetto
15th – Christopher Bell
16th – Cole Custer
17th – Erik Jones
18th – Bubba Wallace
19th – Chris Buescher
20th – Tyler Reddick
21st – Clint Bowyer
22nd – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
23rd – Michael McDowell
24th – John Hunter Nemechek
25th – Ryan Newman
26th – Jimmie Johnson
27th – Ty Dillon
28th – Corey LaJoie
29th – Ryan Preece
30th – Daniel Suarez
31st – Brennan Poole
32nd – Matt Kenseth
33rd – J.J. Yeley
34th – Quin Houff
35th – Reed Sorenson
36th – Timmy Hill
37th – Josh Bilicki
38th – Garrett Smithley
39th – Joey Gase
40th – Chad Finchum
The race is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Texas will allow a limited number of fans to attend the event.