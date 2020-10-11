NASCAR 2020 Live Stream: Watch Charlotte Roval Cup Playoff Race Online

Are you ready for some (sorta) road racing?

NASCAR Cup Series drivers will compete Sunday afternoon in the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The event is the final Round of 12 playoff race. Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin won the first two races of the round, respectively.

Hamlin will start on the pole alongside Chase Elliott with Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Alex Bowman rounding out the top five.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s NASCAR playoff race online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 11, at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images