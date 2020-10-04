NASCAR 2020 Live Stream: Watch Talladega Cup Playoff Race Online, On TV

Are you ready for some playoff plate racing?
NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete Sunday in the YellaWood 500 — the second Round of 12 race — at Talladega Superspeedway. Denny Hamlin will start at the pole alongside Kurt Busch, with Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman and Kevin Harvick rounding out the top five.
Talladega will allow a limited number of fans to attend the event.
Here’s how to watch online and on TV:
When: Sunday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live