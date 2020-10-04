NASCAR 2020 Live Stream: Watch Talladega Cup Playoff Race Online, On TV

This will be the second Round of 12 race

Are you ready for some playoff plate racing?

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete Sunday in the YellaWood 500 — the second Round of 12 race — at Talladega Superspeedway. Denny Hamlin will start at the pole alongside Kurt Busch, with Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman and Kevin Harvick rounding out the top five.

Talladega will allow a limited number of fans to attend the event.

Here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images

