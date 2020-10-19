NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Reinstated, Cleared To Return For 2021 Season

Kyle Larson officially has been granted his reinstatement by NASCAR.

NASCAR officials on Monday announced the 28-year-old driver would be reinstated more than six months after he was suspended for using a racial slur during an iRacing event.

“NASCAR continues to prioritize diversity and inclusion across our sport,” NASCAR said in an official statement. “Kyle Larson has fulfilled the requirements set by NASCAR, and has taken several voluntary measures, to better educate himself so that he can use his platform to help bridge the divide in our country.

“Larson’s indefinite suspension has been lifted,” the statement continued. “Under the terms of his reinstatement, he will be cleared to return to all NASCAR racing activities effective January 1, 2021.”

It comes after Larson penned an essay addressing his use of the racial slur earlier this month.

Larson was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing on April 14, one day after NASCAR barred him indefinitely. He also lost an extensive list of sponsors after the iRacing event, which was held April 12.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images