NASCAR Rumors: Bubba Wallace, Michael Jordan Team Eyeing Car No. 23?

There aren’t many professional athletes more synonymous with one number like Michael Jordan.

And no, we’re not talking about the six championship rings or $1.6 billion that Forbes estimates Jordan is worth — we’re talking about No. 23.

Well, it seems like Jordan wants to continue that legacy with NASCAR driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.

As you’ve certainly heard, Jordan and Wallace teamed up when the NBA legend purchased a NASCAR Series Cup Charter with minority owner Denny Hamlin. That’s all old news, right?

But new news came into play Monday as a company representing Jordan filed trademark applications for the number 23 and the name 23XI Racing, according to CBS Sports’ Matthew Mayer.

The process is commonplace within NASCAR, and means the team name could be 23XI Racing with Wallace driving a car featuring Jordan’s famous No. 23. The team’s likely partner will be Toyota, per CBS.

No matter what number they’re representing, though, Jordan and Wallace will compete together during the 2021 NASCAR season while Hamlin continues to drive for Gibbs.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images