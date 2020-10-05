NBA Finals Broadcast Gives Shoutout To Celtics’ Tommy Heinsohn, Mike Gorman

The Boston Cetlics may have have fallen just two wins short of making the NBA Finals this season, but two franchise legends at least garnered a shoutout during the championship series.

Team announcers Tommy Heinsohn and Mike Gorman received praise from the ABC broadcast crew calling Game 3 between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

It all started with a graphic showing viewers a list of players with the most NBA Finals games under their belt, with Heinsohn and LeBron James tied at 52 each.

That presented an opportunity for play-by-play man Mike Breen to hype up Heinsohn to crew members Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson.

“Want to say hello to Tommy Heinsohn, who has had just the most magnificent NBA career, as a player, as a coach, and now a broadcaster with the Celtics,” Breen said, via Boston.com.

Van Gundy added, “People don’t remember, a championship coach as well. I love his broadcasts. I love listening to him and Mike Gorman.”

Jackson called the Celtics broadcast duo “legends” before the trio went back to calling the Game 3 action, and we couldn’t agree more.

