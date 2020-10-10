NBA Finals Injury Report: Status Of Anthony Davis, Goran Dragic For Game 6

The Miami Heat have given the Los Angeles Lakers everything they have to force a Game 6 despite facing some injury adversity all series.

And it looks like it will be much of the same as they try hold on one more night to take the NBA Finals to seven games.

Heat guard Goran Dragic is listed as doubtful to play Sunday after tearing his left plantar fascia in the first game of the series, which has been a huge blow to Miami’s chances of upsetting Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the Lakers look poised to earn the franchise’s 18th title with the help of Anthony Davis. The All-NBA big man reaggravated the right heel contusion he suffered in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals against the Denver Nuggets in Friday night’s Game 5, but is listed as probable to play.

Game 6 between the Lakers and Heat is scheduled to tip off Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET.