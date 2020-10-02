NBA Finals Odds: How Bam Adebayo’s Injury Impacted Game 2 Line Vs. Lakers

Oddsmakers have taken notice to the unfortunate injury luck suffered by the Miami Heat.

The Heat reportedly will be without big man Bam Adebayo due to a neck strain while guard Goran Dragic suffered a plantar tear in his left foot. Both injuries took place during Miami’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers during Wednesday’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

And when both were named doubtful Thursday, before Adebayo reportedly was ruled out Friday, oddsmakers shifted the lines ahead of Friday’s Game 2.

The Lakers were favored by seven points Wednesday, but the line has since moved to favor Los Angeles by 9.5 points. The money line jumped from L.A. -360 to L.A. -500, per consensus data.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with Friday’s Game 2 scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

