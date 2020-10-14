NBA Mock Draft Projects Celtics’ Three First-Round Draft Picks

No one knows what the Boston Celtics will do with their prized 2020 NBA Draft pick, but here’s another interesting option.

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie projected Tuesday in his latest NBA Mock Draft the Celtics will select Kira Lewis Jr. with the 14th overall pick. Vecenie believes the Alabama point guard would add bench scoring in the near term and develop into Boston’s main court general in a few years’ time.

“The Celtics do have a real need at the backup point guard position,” Vecenie wrote. “Brad Wanamaker is a free agent, and the team just generally needs more firepower off the bench with better offensive depth. Lewis doesn’t necessarily fit their typical draft strategy of trying to find stronger, more physically prepared guys in the draft. … But Lewis would be a terrific fit off the bench playing the Terry Rozier role for Boston early in his career, then have a good chance to transition into being the point guard of the future right as Kemba Walker’s contract expires in three years.”

Lewis, 19, was averaging 18.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game when the coronavirus pandemic shut down his sophomore season in March. In addition to his impressive stats, Vecine notes Lewis’ playmaking talent and ability to play off the ball and suggests those skills might prove useful in the NBA.

The Celtics also own the the Nos. 26 and 30 overall picks. Vecine projects Boston will select Barcelona B forward Leandro Bolmaro at No. 26 and Mississippi State wing Robert Woodard at No. 30.