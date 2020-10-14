NBA Odds: When Oddsmakers Think NBA Is Most Likely To Begin 2021 Season

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown professional sports leagues in the United States for a quite a loop after forcing many of them to pause their seasons for three months or more.
The NBA was the first to shut down after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the deadly virus in mid-March. The league finally finished its season Sunday, nearly a year after the season officially began.
But when will the next season get going? Oddsmakers have their guess.
Interesting.
It’s worth noting COVID-19 cases on the rise throughout the U.S., and experts expect things to worsen as the flu season settles in. So, January seems like a generous estimate.
That said, January does appear to be the league’s target date. But as we learned in March, plans can change in the blink of an eye.