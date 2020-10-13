NBA Rumors: Celtics’ Enes Kanter Likely To Opt Out, Test Free Agency?

Enes Kanter is able to opt out of his contract with the Boston Celtics this offseason, and he might be eyeing greener pastures.

The veteran big man signed a two-year deal with the C’s last offseason, with Year 2 coming via a player option. And according to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss, it seems more and more likely Kanter will opt out.

“Kanter has a $5 million player option for next season and it’s looking more likely at this point that he is going to opt out and test the market,” Weiss wrote. “Kanter is happy in Boston and may even be willing to take on a more diminished role to stay, as Robert Williams and Grant Williams are likely to take even more minutes next season. … He has enjoyed his time in Boston and is hoping to find a multi-year deal to get some stability with his career, but it may be tough to find that kind of deal this offseason.”

Now, Weiss doesn’t specifically cite a source, but the passage reads like informed speculation. Make of it what you will.

Kanter was used sporadically by the Celtics this past season, sometimes logging bulk minutes while other times dressing but not appearing in games. He’s 28-years-old and there’s a possibility a team is out there that might be willing to give him a decent deal.

Even if his playing time wasn’t consistent, Kanter likely boosted his value to a potential suitor by displaying better defense with the Celtics than at previous stops in his career.

Thumbnail photo via Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports Images