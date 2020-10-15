NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Plans To Opt Out Of Contract, Re-Sign With Lakers

Anthony Davis has a player option worth $28.7 million for the 2020-21 season. But it appears he will choose to opt out of it.

The Los Angeles Lakers big man and NBA champion reportedly won’t opt into his option, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

But fear not, Lakers fans. Because Charania also reported Davis plans to re-sign with Los Angeles.

“Davis plans to opt out of his $28.7 million player option and re-sign with the Lakers, sources tell The Athletic,” Charania wrote. “Davis and his agent, Rich Paul, will hold meetings in the coming weeks to discuss the situation and the contract term that is most sensible for Davis.”

The Lakers could pay the 27-year-old a $202 million deal over five years.