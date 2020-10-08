NBA Rumors: Disney World Hopeful To Host Mid-Season Tournament In 2021

The NBA’s quarantine campus at Walt Disney World to resume the 2019-20 season went better than anyone could have imagined.

After players, coaches and staff all traveled down to Orlando, Fla. to isolate collectively from the threat of COVID-19. the league didn’t see a single positive test after its initial quarantine period.

Disney employees worked tirelessly to host their guests, and NBA players showed appreciation for the effort by leaving generous tips or personal items for staffers.

And with the experiment soon coming to an end, folks at Disney reportedly are hopeful they’ll be able to host the NBA on-site again in the future.

Speaking with NESN on Monday, NBA writer Keith Smith said that another Bubble similar to this one isn’t likely to ever happen again, but that doesn’t mean the league won’t pack its bags and head back to Disney in the future.

“Disney is hopeful that what they showed the NBA is, ‘if you need us for something, we’re here,’ and in addition to that, for years now under Adam Silver’s leadership, there’s been talk of some form of a mid-season tournament or something like that in Disney,” Smith revealed.

“Their hope is they’ve proven that if the NBA wants to pack everyone up in January or February in a normal-type season, and bring them all to sunny Florida and have them all here for a week or two and play a mid-season tournament, Disney would love to host it. And I’ve think they’ve absolutely proven that they can pull this off.”

Smith would know, as he worked for Disney almost 20 years and is the one who proposed Disney as the NBA’s restart venue in the first place.

We’ll see if this becomes a fun tradition in the future.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images