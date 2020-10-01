NBA Rumors: Doc Rivers Agrees To Become 76ers’ Next Head Coach

Well, that didn’t take long.

Doc Rivers parted ways with the Clippers on Monday after spending seven seasons with Los Angeles.

He quickly garnered the interest of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans before meeting with the Sixers on Wednesday.

It appears that meeting went well enough for Rivers to land a new job.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday, citing sources, the 76ers and Rivers have reached an agreement for the 58-year-old to become the franchise’s next head coach.

Rivers connected quickly with GM Elton Brand and Sixers ownership in Wednesday's meetings and sides moved quickly toward negotiating a multi-year deal that culminated with a formal agreement minutes ago, sources said. https://t.co/LCt5BhbkNX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2020

This will be the fourth NBA team Rivers has coached. He replaces Brett Brown, who recently was fired by Philadelphia after seven seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports Images