NBA Rumors: Is Rajon Rondo Bidding War Beginning To Brew In Los Angeles?

Who would’ve thought Rajon Rondo would be the crown jewel of free agency?

OK, that’s not entirely true, but it sounds good.

Rondo was fantastic for the Los Angeles Lakers this past postseason in their title run. Now, he’s a free agent and sure to have plenty of offers.

It appears that he’ll have offers from both Los Angeles teams: the Clippers and Lakers. That’s according to the New York Times’ Marc Stein.

The Lakers are naturally determined to re-sign Rondo, who played a huge role in their playoff run, but the Clippers are eager to upgrade at point guard. Rondo has said he is planning to test the open market, which means declining his §2.7 million option for next season — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 28, 2020

As Stein mentions, Rondo has indicated he plans to test the market. Maybe a team not in Los Angeles will give him the best deal, but it’s easy to see why the Lakers and Clippers could be frontrunners.

He has a good situation with the Lakers, who might be willing to overextend themselves a touch to keep the 34-year-old. But with the Clippers, he could be the piece that pushes them to the next level — and they too might be willing to overpay if they’re that insistent on upgrading at point guard.

