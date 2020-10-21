NBA Rumors: League’s Restart Saved $1.5 Billion In Potential Losses, ‘Without A Doubt Worth It’

The NBA was forced to halt operations in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But no one likely knew it would be a months-long thing.

The league was without play for four months before players traveled to the bubble city of Orlando, Fla. to finish out the 2019-20 season.

It looked a tad different though, as fans weren’t allowed to attend games. That, of course, led to some lost revenue over lack of ticket and concession sales.

Still, the restart alone reportedly helped the NBA avoid $1.5 billion in losses, according to a report from Sports Business Daily.

“Without a doubt, it was worth it,” a bubble team executive told Sports Business Daily.

The NBA still will lose revenue, but avoiding over a billion dollars worth of losses certainly could be looked at as a win.

