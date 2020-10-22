NBA Rumors: Pacers Interested In Gordon Hayward Trade With Celtics

If the Boston Celtics are hellbent on getting some big money off the books, the Indiana Pacers might be a suitor.

With Gordon Hayward likely to opt-in to the final year of his four-year pact with the Celtics, the Pacers remain a suitor.

That’s according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

“Something to keep an eye on once we find out when NBA teams can start making trades: some within the Pacers organization continue to have interest in trading for Celtics’ Gordon Hayward, per SNY sources,” Begley wrote Thursday.

“It’s unknown what Boston would want in return for Hayward — or if the club is even open to moving him.”

Indeed, it’s unclear if the Celtics are interested in moving Hayward. That said, they reportedly have entertained the idea of moving up in the draft and are monitoring Andre Drummond’s situation with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Specifically with the latter situation, money would have to be moved to bring him into the fold.

The Celtics are better with a healthy Hayward. Parting with him unless there’s a big returning incoming might not be prudent for them in the short-term.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images