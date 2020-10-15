NBA Rumors: Rajon Rondo To Opt Out Of Lakers Contract, Test Free Agency

Rajon Rondo was a key component of the Lakers’ title run in 2020.

But if Los Angeles is going to run things back next year, it looks like they potentially may need the services of a different point guard.

According to a report from Chris Sheridan of Basketball News, the two-time NBA champion is anticipated to opt out of the last year of his deal and become an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2020-21 season. Whenever that may be.

Rondo signed a two-year deal to stay with the Lakers ahead of last season that carried a player option, and per Sheridan’s report, he ‘definitely’ is going to test free agency.

Not a bad idea, considering Rondo showed this playoffs that he’s still got it.

Maybe he realized he wants to help his former team, the Boston Celtics, take back the lead for most NBA championships of all time?

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images