NBA Rumors: Tyronn Lue Agrees To Five-Year Deal To Coach L.A. Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly have a new head coach.

Tyronn Lue has agreed to a five-year deal with the team, sources told ESPN. Contract negotiations reportedly wrapped up Thursday.

Lue is replacing Doc Rivers, who spent seven years at the helm. Lue served under Rivers in an informal role for just under two years.

Rivers since has agreed to coach the Philadelphia 76ers.

Lue has an NBA championship on his resume as a head coach, claiming the title in 2016 with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. (He’s a two-time champion as a player with the Los Angeles Lakers, too.)

