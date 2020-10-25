New Julian Edelman Hype Video Proves Patriots WR Is Hearing The Noise

For really the first time in his NFL career, Julian Edelman is facing legitimate, sustained criticism.

And he clearly hears it.

Outside of an excellent Week 2 performance agains the Seattle Seahawks, the Patriots receiver has struggled — we all know about the drops — while looking banged up, slow(er) and at times borderline disengaged. New England even has kept him off the field for some third downs. And the offense, led by Cam Newton, has been unimpressive since the Week 3 game against the Oakland Raiders.

Edelman essentially addressed the noise with a hype video ahead of the Patriots’ Sunday afternoon matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Take a look: