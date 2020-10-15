NFL Cancels 2021 Pro Bowl, Will Be Replaced With ‘Variety Of Engaging Activities’

The NFL won’t be holding its annual Pro Bowl in 2021.

It’s not a complete surprise considering the league has been dealing with a slew of COVID-19 cases as it tries to finish out the 2020 season.

But it will be the first time the Pro Bowl won’t be held since 1949.

However, rosters still will be named despite there not being a game, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. And the game instead will be replaced with a “variety of engaging activities.”

It’s unclear just exactly what those activities will be, and it very well could depend how the coronavirus pandemic looks come the new year.

