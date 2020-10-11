NFL Community Reacts To Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott’s Brutal Injury In Week 5

Even the most die-hard Dallas Cowboys haters have got to feel for Dak Prescott.

The quarterback on Sunday suffered a devastating injury in the team’s Week 5 game against the New York Giants, just piling on to the brutal year he’s been experiencing.

Prescott and the Cowboys didn’t agree to terms on an extension over the summer, but with the year he’s having, was on track to earn a significant contract at the end of this year.

Add that stress to the anxiety and depression he’s transparently been facing since his brother’s death by suicide, and how could your heart not break for him?

Visibly emotional, Prescott received quite the ovation from teammates while being carted off the field. But the support didn’t stop there, the NFL community offering the quarterback their best wishes.

STEPHEN JONES JERRY JONES YALL MAKE SURE YALL TAKE CARE OF DAK IF HE CANT PLAY AGAIN — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 11, 2020

No sympathy needed…. make sure he’s right.. he deserves that much



Prayers up 4



You are a real guy — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 11, 2020

Big time Prayers up man @dak !!!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 11, 2020

Devastated for @dak – one of the truly great people in the NFL — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 11, 2020

Prayers up for Dak😞 — James White (@SweetFeet_White) October 11, 2020

Praying for u @dak You have overcome all adversity to get this far and u will overcome this as well because you’re a Conqueror! #Truth #CoachPrime — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) October 11, 2020

Absolutely sick. Oh man I’m crying on my couch. There is no better person. Love you @dak & God will never leave or forsake you! — Lindsay Draper (@LindsCashDraper) October 11, 2020

Feel so bad for Dak. Just brutal. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 11, 2020

Worst part of the game. Definitely praying for @dak 🙏🏻 https://t.co/JAZFDzJaRy — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) October 11, 2020

Prayer up to Dak. Man has been through a lot lately. I know his bounce back will be incredible! 🙏🏾🙏🏾. — T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) October 11, 2020

Jason Garrett made his way on the field to show support to his former QB, Dak Prescott. pic.twitter.com/w2AZmNruOr — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 11, 2020

Absolutely gutted for Dak. — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) October 11, 2020

SMH! Praying for you fam. — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) October 11, 2020

Prayers up for @dak 🙏🏾 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 11, 2020

Prayers up for my brother @dak personally seen you overcome so many obstacles from college to now I know you will persevere through this one ✊🏽💯 — Preston Smith (@PrestonSmith94) October 11, 2020

Hate to see anyone get injured. Keep your head up @dak. Prayers up for a speedy recovery!🙏🏾🙌🏾 — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) October 11, 2020

The opposite has been said, but this moment, Dak Prescott, the epitome, and the embodiment of leadership. You don’t cry over things you don’t care about immensely.



Speedy recovery Dak. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/oJHaLgidwZ — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 11, 2020

Smh heart broken for you @dak …praying for an amazing comeback. God has you covered bro…one day at a time #KeepYourFaith — Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) October 11, 2020

Praying for you @dak 🙏🏾. Keep your head up & keep finding ways to be grateful for the journey. #cowboysnation @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/0395lKK1gW — D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) October 11, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images