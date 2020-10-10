NFL Give Officials Permission To Penalize Coaches For Improper Mask Usage

The NFL is taking mask wearing seriously amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a memo written by senior vice president of officiating administration Perry Fewell, the league gave game officials permission to penalize teams for unsportsmanlike conduct should a coach or another person on the sideline approach them while not wearing appropriate face coverings, per ESPN.

The move comes after numerous complaints were filed with the NFL Referees’ Association regarding coaches pulling down face covering to address them.

“We have seen multiple occasions where head coaches have removed their masks to communicate with game officials during games,” Fewell wrote in the memo, via ESPN. “Doing so creates unnecessary, increased risk for the game official, the head coach, and others, and is inconsistent with the requirement that face coverings be worn at all times. … Consistent with all other individuals on the sideline, game officials are entitled to your respect as they perform their job duties during the pandemic.

“… We have reminded game officials that if an individual not wearing a face covering approaches them inappropriately, they have the authority to take administrative or officiating action, including a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.”

At least five head coaches already have been fined for improper mask usage during games this season.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Imges