NFL Had To Reschedule Seven Games To Move Patriots-Broncos To Week 6

The New England Patriots now know when they’ll be playing next week.

New England’s Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos, originally set for this Sunday, has been rescheduled to next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium, the NFL announced.

The league initially moved the game to Monday evening earlier this week, then pushed it to Week 6 after Patriots defensive tackle Byron Cowart reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Cowart is the fourth New England player to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list since last Saturday, joining quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice squad D-tackle Bill Murray.

The Patriots were set to have their bye next weekend. The Broncos were not. So, in order to facilitate this particular date change, the NFL needed to alter the schedules of six different teams.