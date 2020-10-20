Should Patriots Press Panic Button After Loss To Broncos? Michael Lombardi Weighs In

Are the New England Patriots in trouble?

The Pats now sit in third place in the AFC East with a 2-3 record after falling to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Patriots look to get back in the win column after two straight losses when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7.

NFL insider Michael Lombardi joined “NESN After Hours” on Monday to give his opinion on the team and say whether they should press the panic button.

