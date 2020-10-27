NFL Insider Michael Lombardi Talks NFL Offensive Rookie Of Year Race

The NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year race is heating up.

It seemed like the trophy inevitably was going to end up in Joe Burrow’s trophy room, but Justin Herbert may have something to say about it.

Herbert took over the Los Angeles Chargers’ starting quarterback position after the Chargers’ medical staff accidentally punctured Tyrod Taylor’s lung and hasn’t looked back.

The 22-year-old has tossed for 1,542 yards and 12 touchdowns across his first five games, while also adding 121 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images