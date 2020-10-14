NFL Insider Speculates Which Teams Could Pursue Free Agent Le’Veon Bell

NFL teams in need of running back help suddenly are in luck.

Le’Veon Bell soon will hit the open market after he was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday. Bell was in the midst of his second season with the Jets, who publicly noted they looked around for a trade before ultimately deciding to let go of the star back for nothing.

So, where might Bell wind up? NFL insider Dan Graziano on Wednesday didn’t have any leads on the 28-year-old’s next step, but he suggested a few teams that would make sense as suitors.

“All you hear really is speculation because the trade market didn’t materialize,” Graziano said on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “So, now that he’s free, does Chicago, which is down Tarik Cohen, take a look? You know, they’re trying to make a run. Does Miami, who needs somebody? Maybe a veteran presence. Jordan Howard hasn’t worked out. The Eagles were poking around on Devonta Freeman, some other running backs. So that’s putting two and two together. Hopefully, we’ll find out here in the next couple days.”

It wouldn’t be shocking if Bell had a level of interest in both the Bears and Eagles. Each team could provide the three-time Pro Bowl selection with an appealing role and has a real shot of reaching the postseason. Those likely are important factors for Bell considering he’ll probably have to sign for short money.

Bell officially can sign with a team at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images