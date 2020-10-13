NFL, NFLPA Make Major Change To COVID-19 Protocols As Cases Increase

The NFL and NFLPA have made a major chance to their joint COVID-19 protocols as cases across the league increase.
Per Monday’s memo, anyone with “high risk” close contact exposure to someone with COVID-19 must isolate themselves for at least five days, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. This includes if the person is negative and asymptomatic.
Additionally, the person must provide a negative test every day before receiving approval by ICS and the NFL chief medical officer to return.
Dozens of NFL players and staff have tested positive since late September. This forced the league to postpone a number of games and rework its master schedule as a result, impacting the schedules of 11 different teams.
Monday’s memo featured several other changes, including PCR testing on game days.