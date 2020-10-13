NFL Not Ruling Out Adding Week 18 To Regular Season As COVID-19 Cases Rise

The NFL already has an additional week on its regular season schedule this season, but could another one be just around the corner?

The league is eyeing a potential Week 18 as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. The week would serve as make-up time for teams should the NFL need it.

“We lose that flexibility as you see as the weeks go on as we have to adjust, and that’s what we have to avoid,” NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent told reporters Tuesday, via CBS Sports. “As the season progresses we lose the byes. The 18-week window, the commissioner did reference that in his opening remarks, the focus is playing the 256 games in the 17-week window knowing that potentially if the season continues to progress and things happen, the 18th week potentially could be an option there for him.”

That said, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said flexibility will be key if the NFL wants to finish its season.

“If there’s one consistent theme to our season, it’s flexibility and adapting,” he added, via NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

The NFL already has rescheduled several games to accommodate the influx of positive coronavirus tests. And as more cases pop up across the league, the Week 18 scenario grows increasingly plausible.

Will things get to that point, though? Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images