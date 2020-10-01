NFL Odds: Broncos-Jets ‘Thursday Night Football’ Pick For Week 3

One team will earn their first win of the NFL’s 2020 campaign while the other will plummet further into the league’s cellar.

The league’s Week 4 slate begins with the 0-3 Denver Broncos and 0-3 New York Jets on “Thursday Night Football.”

It’s not exactly a matchup that will have football enthusiasts eagerly awaiting, but it beats watching Tuesday’s Presidential Debate again.

As for our results, we’ll be looking to bounce back from a Week 3 defeat after picking the Jacksonville Jaguars to cover three points against the Miami Dolphins. Jacksonville didn’t as Miami won in a rout.

With that said, here is our pick for Thursday’s game, with the line via consensus data.

Denver Broncos (+2) at New York Jets

While both teams are winless, their losses have come in different fashion.

The Broncos lost 16-14 to the Tennessee Titans, 26-21 to the Pittsburgh Steelers before getting blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-10 last Sunday. All three of those opponents should be in the playoff picture come December.

The Jets have lost to three postseason contenders, as well, but by double digits in all three. The Buffalo Bills (27-17), San Francisco 49ers (31-13) and Indianapolis Colts (36-7) all had their way with the Jets, who were ranked last in NESN’s NFL Power Rankings after Week 3.

A similarity heading into Thursday is that Injuries have completely impacted both teams.

The Jets will again be without running back Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) and receiver Breshad Perriman (ankle). The Broncos will be without quarterback Drew Lock (shoulder), as well as Courtland Sutton and Von Miller, who are two of their 11 players (!!) on injured reserve.

Still, we have a hard time looking past the Jets offense, which is last in the NFL in both points scored and yards, going up against a Denver defense which is 12th in points allowed.

It certainly could make for a low scoring game, but one the Broncos can either cover, or win outright.

Pick: Broncos +2

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images