NFL Odds: Buccaneers-Bears ‘Thursday Night Football’ Pick For Week 5

The NFL’s Week 5 slate will begin with Tom Brady making his first primetime appearance with his new team.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be in Chicago on Thursday night for a matchup with the Bears. Both NFC teams enter the contest with a 3-1 record. The Bucs have ripped off three straight wins after dropping their season opener to the New Orleans Saints. The Bears, meanwhile, had their win streak halted at three last week by the Indianapolis Colts.

Here’s our betting pick for Buccaneers vs. Bears.

(-3.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears

When you look at the numbers, this game figures to be evenly matched.

As previously mentioned, the Bucs and Bears reached the quarter mark of the season with identical records. Furthermore, both teams are 2-2 against the spread thus far.