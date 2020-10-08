NFL Odds: Buccaneers-Bears ‘Thursday Night Football’ Pick For Week 5

The NFL’s Week 5 slate will begin with Tom Brady making his first primetime appearance with his new team.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be in Chicago on Thursday night for a matchup with the Bears. Both NFC teams enter the contest with a 3-1 record. The Bucs have ripped off three straight wins after dropping their season opener to the New Orleans Saints. The Bears, meanwhile, had their win streak halted at three last week by the Indianapolis Colts.
Here’s our betting pick for Buccaneers vs. Bears.
(-3.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears
When you look at the numbers, this game figures to be evenly matched.
As previously mentioned, the Bucs and Bears reached the quarter mark of the season with identical records. Furthermore, both teams are 2-2 against the spread thus far.
That said, it sure feels like Tampa and Chicago are trending in opposite directions.
Seemingly no one really bought into the Bears’ 3-0 start to the season, which included a quarterback change in Week 3. Nick Foles was uninspiring in his first start with Chicago, completing 26 of 42 pass attempts for 249 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Bears also only rushed for 28 (!) yards against Indianapolis.
Don’t count on Chicago getting its running game back on track against Tampa. Entering Week 5, the Bucs have allowed the league’s sixth fewest rushing yards per game. Tampa Bay hasn’t been as good against the pass, but it’s still tough to envision Foles lighting it up.
The same can’t be said for Brady, who’s coming off a five-touchdown performance against a solid Los Angeles Chargers defense. Tampa Bay’s offense has looked better with each passing week, and Chicago’s defense isn’t the vaunted unit it has been in recent years.
We would not be shocked if this one gets ugly. The Bears simply don’t have enough offensive fire power to keep up with the loaded Bucs.
Pick: Buccaneers -4.5