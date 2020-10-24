NFL Odds: Oddsmakers Liking Bucs After Reported Antonio Brown Deal

So, the Buccaneers’ odds of success this NFL season look solid right now.

Oddsmakers are looking at Tampa Bay pretty favorably after reports of a one-year deal with free agent receiver Antonio Brown surfaced Friday.

According to BetOnline.ag, oddsmakers now have the Bucs at -120 to win the NFC South, +475 to win the NFC Championship and +1000 to win the Super Bowl.

#Bucs Odds:



🍿-120 to Win NFC South



👀 +475 to Win NFC Championship



🏆 +1000 to Win Super Bowl https://t.co/8o6SQD6ek8 — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) October 23, 2020

Not too shabby.