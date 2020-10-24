NFL Odds: Oddsmakers Liking Bucs After Reported Antonio Brown Deal

So, the Buccaneers’ odds of success this NFL season look solid right now.
Oddsmakers are looking at Tampa Bay pretty favorably after reports of a one-year deal with free agent receiver Antonio Brown surfaced Friday.
According to BetOnline.ag, oddsmakers now have the Bucs at -120 to win the NFC South, +475 to win the NFC Championship and +1000 to win the Super Bowl.
Not too shabby.
Of course, it’s still unclear exactly how successful this experiment will be for the Bucs. While Brown has a solid relationship with quarterback Tom Brady, his history with head coach Bruce Arians isn’t necessarily the best.
With so many weapons currently on the team, though, it’s hard to disagree with the odds — at least for now.