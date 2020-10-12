NFL Odds: Chargers-Saints ‘Monday Night Football’ Pick For Week 5

The final game on the NFL Week 5 schedule will feature a matchup of quarterbacks from different generations.

The New Orleans Saints will try to notch back-to-back wins for the first time on the campaign Monday when they host the New Orleans Saints. Drew Brees will be looking to build off his solid performance against the Detroit Lions opposite rookie Justin Herbert, who is 19 years the Saints quarterback’s junior.

New Orleans enters the primetime clash sitting at 2-2 in 2020. Los Angeles, meanwhile, owns a 1-3 record after squandering a 17-point lead to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.

Here’s our betting pick for Chargers-Saints. The betting line is provided by consensus data.

Los Angeles Chargers at (-7) New Orleans Saints

Week 5 was supposed to mark the return of Michael Thomas, who’d been inactive since the Saints’ season opener due to an ankle injury.

It turns out the superstar wideout won’t take the field against the Bolts.

Thomas will sit Monday night for disciplinary reasons. The three-time Pro Bowl selection reportedly threw a punch at teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson during a practice altercation. That’s obviously less-than-ideal news for New Orleans’ offense, but the unit is expected to welcome back Jared Cook after the tight end miss last week’s game due to a groin injury.

This pick by no means is a no-brainer. All three of the Chargers’ losses have been by seven points or less, which is reflected in their 3-1 record against the spread. Herbert also has impressed early this season. The Oregon product’s 931 passing yards are the second most in NFL history over a quarterback’s first three starts in the league.

That said, LA’s passing success hasn’t translated to a high level of points. The Chargers were held to 20 points or less in three of their first four games. It’s tough to imagine that will cut it against a Saints team that is more than capable of running it up in a hurry, even without Thomas.

History also errs on the side of New Orleans. Brees and Co. have won their last 13 (!) games in the month of October (h/t CBS SportsLine’s Allan Bell.) We think the Saints will continue this trend Monday night, as Herbert might not yet be ready to score an upset at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Pick: Saints -7

