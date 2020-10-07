NFL Odds: Here Are Three Underdogs To Bet On In Week 5 Of 2020 Season

Carolina has ripped off two consecutive wins after starting the season 0-2. One of those victories was a 10-point win over an Arizona Cardinals team littered with offensive talent. First-year head coach Matt Rhule has the Panthers playing with an edge, and they’re primed to extend their win streak in Week 5.

The winless Falcons continue to be decimated by injuries. No. 1 wideout Julio Jones was not long for Monday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, and it wouldn’t be shocking if his hamstring injury keeps him out or limited Sunday. Yes, Atlanta will be hungry for its first win of the season, especially against a division opponent, but Carolina simply is playing better football right now.

The 2.5 points are nice, but we’d probably take the Panthers straight up in this one.

(+13.5) Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Are the Bengals going to leave M&T Bank Stadium with a win Sunday? Probably not. But is Cincinnati capable of hanging tough with Baltimore? We think yes.

The Bengals surprisingly have been a solid bet thus far this season. Cincinnati is one of eight teams in the league with an against-the-spread record of 3-1 or better through four weeks. Its two straight-up losses were by three and five points to the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns, respectively.

The Ravens largely looked great over the first quarter of the campaign, but much of this was beating up on inferior opponents. Two of Baltimore’s victories came over the Houston Texans and Washington Football Team, who have a combined record of 1-7.

Joe Burrow has been awfully impressive in his young NFL career, and it sure seems like he won’t be intimidated by the moment. We’re expecting Burrow and Bengals to give their AFC North foe a tough test.

Indianapolis Colts at (+2.5) Cleveland Browns

It’s tough to tell whether either of these teams are “for real.”

The Colts are winners of three straight after dropping their season opener to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but those victories came over the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and Chicago Bears. Each of those three teams feature a fairly week offense that Indy’s defense easily feasted on.

Frank Reich’s crew shouldn’t have as much success against the Browns, who finally might be coming into their own. Cleveland has notched 34 points or more in each of its last three games, over which span Odell Beckham Jr. scored four touchdowns. First-year head coach Kevin Stefanski seemingly is making a concerted effort to get the ball in the hands of his best offensive player.

Nick Chubb’s injury is worrisome for this bet. The Browns like to run their offense through the star back, who’s expected to be out for several weeks. But Baker Mayfield is playing with a high level of confidence right now, and that’s when the 2018 No. 1 overall pick is at his best.

This game easily could be a pick ’em, so we’ll take Cleveland at home with the points.

Thumbnail photo via Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images