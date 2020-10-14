NFL Odds: Here Are Three Underdogs To Bet On In Week 6 Of 2020 Season

We’ll be honest. Going with the majority of the NFL betting favorites this week probably is the best play.

But if you’re looking to roll the dice, we might be able to help you out.

Here are three underdogs you should consider betting on in Week 6, including two teams that recently underwent major changes. All three lines are provided by consensus data.

(+3.5) Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

This one admittedly is a risk. In a vacuum, rolling with a winless team even at this stage in the season isn’t sound advice.

That said, teams often elevate their game in their first outing after firing the head coach. Take a look at the Houston Texans, who picked up their first win of the season last week after cutting ties with Bill O’Brien.

Yes, the Texans beat up on a pretty lousy Jacksonville Jaguars team in Week 5, but it’s not as though the Vikings are a vaunted group. Minnesota currently sits at 1-3 and it could be without Dalvin Cook on Sunday due to the groin injury the star running back sustained against the Seattle Seahawks.

Atlanta also got off to a brutal start last season before becoming a rather competitive team. It wouldn’t be completely shocking if we some level of a turning point for the Falcons this weekend.

(+4) Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers currently are one of four undefeated teams left this season, but how high should we be on Pittsburgh?

Ben Roethlisberger and Co.’s first three wins on the campaign were over the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Texans, who own a combined 2-12 record entering Week 6. The Steelers’ offense showed out last week, but the impressive performance came against a beat-up, underwhelming Philadelphia Eagles team.

In turn, Sunday arguably will be Pittsburgh’s first true test of the season. The Browns have ripped off four consecutive wins following their season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland most recently hung 32 points on the Indianapolis Colts, who statistically featured the league’s best defense over the first quarter of the campaign.

The Browns have the pieces to keep up with the Steelers in a shootout. Cleveland seems to finally be maximizing its absurd level of talent, and a road win over a division rival feels entirely possible given the amount of confidence Baker Mayfield and Co. are playing with.

Arizona Cardinals at (+2.5) Dallas Cowboys

Perhaps we all bought into the Cardinals a bit too early.

Arizona looked pretty darn good through two weeks, but it’s experienced a sharp drop off since. The Cards’ last three games featured a loss at home to the Detroit Lions and another defeat at the hands of a Christian McCaffrey-less Carolina Panthers team.

The Cardinals’ Week 6 test might not be as easy as you think. It will mark Dallas’ first game without Dak Prescott under center in years, but the Cowboys have the luxury of having a respectable backup signal-caller. Andy Dalton has plenty of starting experience under his belt, and he managed to lead Dallas to a last-second Week 5 victory following Prescott’s horrific injury.

We’re expecting a whole lot of Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday, which could keep the ball out of Kyler Murray’s hands. America’s Team also is likely to play with a massive chip on its shoulder, especially considering the NFC East couldn’t be more wide open.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images