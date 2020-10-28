NFL Odds: Here Are Three Underdogs To Bet On In Week 8 Of Season

There’s only one remaining unbeaten team in the NFL as we head into Week 8 of the 2020 season.

That team is not pegged as a betting favorite this weekend, however.

There actually are a few underdogs this week that are poised to not only cover the spread, but potentially win outright. Here are three Week 8 ‘dogs you should consider betting on.

(All three lines are provided by consensus data.)

(+3.5) Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

One of the league’s fiercest rivalries will be restored Sunday when the 6-0 Steelers visit the 5-1 Ravens. Pittsburgh most recently handed the Tennessee Titans their first loss on the season, while Baltimore is coming off its bye.

The Steelers’ against-the-spread record also is nearly flawless. The only blemish is a 26-21 Week 2 win over the Denver Broncos as a 6-point favorite. The Ravens actually have been somewhat of a shaky bet to the tune of a 3-3 ATS record. They most recently didn’t even sniff covering a 10.5-point spread in a 30-28 win over the glaringly shorthanded Philadelphia Eagles.

We believe Pittsburgh will give Baltimore serious trouble. Lamar Jackson and Co. have struggled through the air, accounting for the second-fewest passing yards per game. Conversely, the Ravens currently are racking up the second-most rushing yards per game, but the Steelers boast one of the best run defenses in the NFL.

Pittsburgh very easily could win this one outright, so the 3.5 points are kind of a gift.

(+2.5) Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns

It’s pretty tough to get a read on the Browns. They hung 32 points on one of the league’s better defenses in the Indianapolis Colts, but they’ve also struggled to earn wins over the lowly Cincinnati Bengals. Those pair of victories were by five and three points, respectively.

That similarly goes for the Raiders, who beat the Chiefs by eight points in Kansas City before being routed at home by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

We’re expecting a shootout in this one. The Browns have scored 30-plus points in five of seven games this season, while the Silver and Black have gone for 34 or more in three of six. We’ll give the upper hand to Las Vegas as it enters the Week 8 tilt at 3-3 on the season and should be a bit more desperate as it tries to keep pace in the race for an AFC Wild Card spot.

New Orleans Saints at (+4) Chicago Bears

This is a matchup of two teams that probably aren’t as good as their records indicate.

The Saints and Bears both currently reside in second place in their respective decisions. They also are responsible for the only two losses by the Buccaneers, who many are viewing as one of the top teams in the league entering Week 8.

New Orleans will be fresh off a bye this Sunday, but it’s expected to still be without star wide receiver Michael Thomas, who’s dealing with a hamstring issue. Drew Brees and Co. should have a tough time airing it out against a Bears defense that is allowing the eighth-fewest passing yards per game.

Another factor to consider for this game: the temperature in Chicago during the game is expected to be hovering around the low-40s. As we’ve seen over the years, the Saints are a different team outside of the dome, especially in cold weather.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images