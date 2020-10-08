NFL Odds: Over/Under Picks For Every Game On Week 5 Schedule

The NFL Week 5 board is a bit of a mess, to say the least.

A few games on the latest docket are surrounded by uncertainty due to COVID-19 concerns. As of Thursday afternoon, no Week 5 games have been postponed, but the situation obviously remains fluid.

We’ll work with what we have. Here are our over/under picks for every game with an available total, all of which provided by consensus data.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears — 44

As their offense continues to sputter, the Bears will need a stout defensive performance if they want to be competitive with the Bucs. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, shouldn’t have any trouble keeping Nick Foles and Co. at bay.

Pick: UNDER

Sunday, Oct. 11

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans — TBD

It remains to be seen if this game will be played Sunday. The Titans’ Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed, and Tennessee had two more players test positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans — 54.5

We’re expecting the Texans to play inspired football in their first game of the post-Bill O’Brien era. Their Week 5 tilt with the Jaguars, who’ve scored 25 points or more in three of four games, could turn into a shootout.

Pick: OVER

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens — 51

The Bengals’ offense was fairly sharp over the first quarter of the season. The Ravens probably will need to run it up if they want to score a victory over their AFC North rival.

Pick: OVER

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons — 54

The Panthers and Arizona Cardinals combined for 52 points last week. The Falcons aren’t as good as the Cardinals, including on offense, and they could be without No. 1 wide receiver Julio Jones.

Pick: UNDER

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs — 56.5

We’re expecting a bounce-back performance from the Chiefs after their pretty underwhelming showing against the New England Patriots. The Silver and Black probably will score some garbage-time touchdowns after Kansas City builds a big lead.

Pick: OVER

Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets — 47

The Jets have been abysmal on offense through four weeks, and they’ll be rolling with their backup quarterback Sunday. The Cardinals should have no trouble doing damage to the scoreboard, but the same can’t be said for Gang Green.

Pick: UNDER

Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers — 44

The Eagles will be riding high following their road win over the San Francisco 49ers in primetime. The Steelers, meanwhile, should have plenty of jump following their impromptu bye week.

Pick: OVER

Los Angeles Rams at Washington Football Team — 45.5

Washington will be turning things over to Kyle Allen, who probably isn’t that much of an upgrade over Dwayne Haskins. The Rams should win this one, but we’re expecting a low-scoring affair after LA put up just 17 points at home against the New York Giants.

Pick: UNDER

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys — 54

The Giants only have scored three (!) offensive touchdowns this season. The Cowboys’ defense has been a nightmare so far, but even Dallas’ weak unit should be able to limit New York.

Pick: UNDER

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers — TBD

It’s unclear who will start at quarterback for San Francisco. Jimmy Garoppolo still is working his way back from an injury, while C.J. Beathard replaced an ineffective Nick Mullens in Week 4.

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots — TBD

This status of this game, much like Bills-Titans, is up in the air. Stephon Gilmore on Wednesday became the third Patriots player to test positive for COVID-19.

Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns — 47

The Browns have scored 34 points or more in each of their last three games. Even the Colts’ ferocious defense might not be able to slow down Cleveland right now, especially considering the team might have finally figured out how to maximize Odell Beckham Jr.’s talents.

Pick: OVER

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks — 57.5

The Vikings have scored 30-plus points in three of four games. Unfortunately for Minnesota, its defense is not great. Bank on Russell Wilson lighting it up Sunday night.

Pick: OVER

Monday, Oct. 12

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints — 50.5

The Saints looked more like the typical Saints in Week 4. Drew Brees and Co. will rack it up in primetime, but don’t count on points galore. The Chargers have struggled to find the end zone with Justin Herbert running the show.

Pick: UNDER

