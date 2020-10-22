NFL Odds: Over/Under Picks For Every Game On Week 7 Schedule

If you’re not crazy about any of the NFL lines this week, don’t fret. You still can take part in the betting action.

Perhaps you’re more inclined to place some bets on totals. If so, we might be able to help you out.

Here are our over/under picks for every game in the Week 7 slate.

Thursday, Oct. 22

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles — 45

The Giants’ sneaky-strong defense shouldn’t have much trouble slowing down the shorthanded Eagles. New York, meanwhile, has been held to 20 points or less in five of its six games this season.

Pick: UNDER

Sunday, Oct. 25

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints — 51

The over has cashed in all of the Saints’ five games to date on the campaign. We’re expecting this trend to continue Sunday when New Orleans returns from a bye with star wideout Michael Thomas potentially back in the fold.

Pick: OVER

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets — 45

The Bills’ offense is primed to bounce back after weak showings against the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. But the Jets’ offense is so bad that Buffalo effectively is carrying all the weight in trying to exceed this total.

Pick: UNDER

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals — 50.5

The over has hit in four of the Browns’ six games this season, with the two exceptions coming against stout defenses (Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers). A ticked-off Cleveland team should be able to do damage to the scoreboard against Cincinnati.

Pick: OVER

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team — 46

The Cowboys’ defense has been awful, but equally poor has been Washington’s offense. Week 6 also proved Dallas’ offense is going to really, really miss Dak Prescott.

Pick: UNDER

Green Bay Packers at Houston Texans — 57

The Texans have been pretty mediocre defensively, so we’re banking on Aaron Rodgers to light it up following the Packers’ ugly showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Deshaun Watson also has become the king of garbage-time points.

Pick: OVER

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons — 55.5

This one has shootout written all over it. The Falcons seemed to play with a newfound energy last Sunday in their first game after firing head coach Dan Quinn.

Pick: OVER

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans — 50.5

The Titans are allowing the fifth-most passing yards per game, but the Steelers somewhat surprisingly are logging the ninth-fewest yards through the air per contest. This highly anticipated matchup actually might feature more running than you’d expect.

Pick: UNDER

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals — 56

The Seahawks are unbeaten despite featuring a fairly porous defense. We’re expecting points galore when these NFC West rivals meet in the desert this weekend.

Pick: OVER

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos — 46

Denver’s defense looked pretty good in Week 6, but the New England Patriots’ out-of-sync offense might have made the unit look a lot better than it is. Patrick Mahomes and Co. should be able to carve up their division foe.

Pick: OVER

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers — 49

Justin Herbert is in line to earn his first win as a starter Sunday against the underwhelming Jags. The Bolts are allowing the fourth-most passing yards per game, so Gardner Minshew should be to successfully air it out, too.

Pick: OVER

San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots — 43.5

The ground game is the 49ers’ bread and butter, and the Patriots might need to lean on their rushing attack given their weak pass-catching corps. This should be a low-scoring affair.

Pick: OVER

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders — 52.5

It’s tough to imagine the Silver and Black slowing down the Bucs. The same can’t be said for Tampa Bay’s strong defense, which likely will force the Raiders into a turnover or two.

Pick: UNDER

Monday, Oct. 26

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams — 44.5

The Bears’ defense probably will need to show out every game if Chicago is going to have a chance to win. It should be able to against a Rams offense that isn’t very potent.

Pick: UNDER

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images