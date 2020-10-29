NFL Odds: Over/Under Picks For Every Game On Week 8 Schedule

If you’re into high-scoring football affairs, this might not be your week.

Oddsmakers currently have seven totals of 46.5 points or fewer for the upcoming slate of NFL games, per consensus data. Furthermore, there isn’t a total this week that exceeds 53.5

But perhaps those in charge at the sportsbooks will be off the mark. Here’s how we see the over/unders shaking out in Week 8.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers — 49

Teddy Bridgewater carved up the Falcons back in Week 5 and he should be able to do so again on home turf in primetime. The Falcons currently own one of the worst pass defenses in the league. But Matt Ryan has been rolling of late, so there’s a chance he’ll find his points, too.

Pick: OVER

Sunday, Nov. 1

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers — 53.5

Following their blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Packers bounced back with a 35-point performance against the Texans. Minnesota’s defense is equally as bad as Houston’s, so Aaron Rodgers should have no problem lighting up against Green Bay’s division rival at home.

Pick: OVER

Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals — 53.5

The Bengals surprisingly have scored 27 points or more in four of seven games thus far. We imagine they’ll reach something around that number in garbage time after the Titans build a rather sizeable lead.

Pick: OVER

New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs — 48.5

Patrick Mahomes and Co., obviously, should have no issue stuffing the stat sheet against the lowly Jets. But we have a tough time having faith in New York’s awful offense, even if (more like when) Kansas City takes its foot off the gas.

Pick: UNDER

Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions — 50

The Lions only have eclipsed the 30-point threshold once this season. It’s unlikely they’ll do so against the Colts, who boast one of the NFL’s better defenses and will be fresh off a bye.

Pick: UNDER

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens — 46.5

Both the Steelers and Ravens are built to combat each other’s strengths. Baltimore likely will struggle to rush against Pittsburgh’s stout run defense, while Ben Roethlisberger and Co. could have trouble against a Ravens D that has allowed the seventh-fewest passing touchdowns to date.

Pick: UNDER

Los Angeles Rams at Miami Dolphins — 46

The Rams were held to 24 points or less in three of their last four games. But we don’t think they’ll need a ton of offensive damage this weekend, as LA’s strong defense should make life pretty miserable for Tua Tagovailoa in his first NFL start.

Pick: UNDER

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills — 43

The Bills have struggled offensively of late, but the Patriots’ defense has looked pretty porous this season. Conversely, we imagine New England will be playing with some desperation as it tries to keep pace in the AFC East race.

Pick: OVER

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns — 52.5

We’re expecting a points bonanza in this one. Both the Browns and the Raiders are in the top 11 in points scored per game and also each are in the bottom four of points allowed per contest.

Pick: OVER

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos — 44.5

The Chargers averaged over 32 points per game over their last three outings. Justin Herbert’s confidence surely has been kicked up a notch after securing his first win as an NFL starter, so we’re expecting him to torch LA’s division foe.

Pick: OVER

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears — 43.5

The Bears appear to be pretty hopeless on offense, regardless of who’s under center. But we’re banking on a Michael Thomas-less Saints offense to struggle in the cold Chicago weather.

Pick: UNDER

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks — 53.5

The Seahawks have yet to score less than 27 points in a game this season. They’ll keep that trend rolling Sunday, but the 49ers offense should be able to keep pace now that it seems to have found its groove.

Pick: OVER

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles — 43.5

Ben DiNucci (who??) is set to make his first NFL start in Philadelphia in primetime. Luckily for the Cowboys, the Eagles have dealt with their fair share of offensive struggles this season.

Pick: UNDER

Monday, Nov. 2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants — 46

The Giants’ defense isn’t terrible, but Tom Brady and Co. are absolutely rolling right now. We like New York’s offense to help exceed the total late with some garbage-time points.

Pick: OVER

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images