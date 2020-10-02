NFL Odds: Patriots Vs. Chiefs Pick For Week 4 Of 2020 Season

It will be a battle of AFC powerhouses Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The New England Patriots will head to Kansas City in Week 4 for a matchup with the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

The Patriots enter the contest at 2-1, with their lone loss coming by the narrowest of margins against the Seattle Seahawks. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are unbeaten in 2020 and are coming off a convincing win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Here is our betting pick for Patriots vs. Chiefs.

New England Patriots at (-7) Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs, as previously mentioned, have yet to lose this season, but they don’t own an unblemished against-the-spread record. Kansas City failed to cover the 8.5-point spread in its overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.

That should give bettors a level of confidence for taking the Patriots in this highly anticipated matchup, as should Patrick Mahomes’ history against Bill Belichick and Co. The Patriots own a 2-1 straight-up record against the Mahomes-led Chiefs, the lone loss being a 23-16 defeat in Foxboro last season.

New England has the makeup to slow down the Chiefs, and its offense could prove to be its best defense. The Patriots can wear you down and smoke the clock with a relentless rushing attack, as evidenced last week when they ran for 250 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders.

New England’s stable of running backs also could be at full strength for the first time this season Sunday. James White and Damien Harris both rejoined the Patriots in practice this week, and the latter is eligible to be promoted to the 53-man roster and suit up in Week 4.

There’s also the coaching factor. If there’s anyone in the league who can come up with a successful game plan against the Chiefs, it’s Belichick. New England has been getting the job done in unique ways this season — it seemingly has yet to use base defense — so it feels safe to assume the Patriots coach will be creative as his team tries to upset arguably the NFL’s best.

New England might not leave Kansas City with a win, but seven points is a lot to give to Belichick and the Patriots.

Pick: Patriots +7

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images