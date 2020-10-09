NFL Odds: Patriots Vs. Broncos Pick For Week 5 Of NFL Season

What a week it’s been for the New England Patriots.

First it was quarterback Cam Newton who tested positive for COVID-19 last Saturday, and following a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the coronavirus, too.

While the only certainty for the 2-2 Patriots is uncertainty, head coach Bill Belichick expressed the team is preparing as if they’ll to host the 1-3 Denver Broncos on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Oddsmakers, though, have taken notice to all that’s going on at Gillette Stadium. And it’s led to controlled chaos from them, as well. Both the game’s line and over/under have been taken off many books as of Thursday night.

It makes it a bit more difficult to give our Patriots pick this week, but, as “Queen” so eloquently said, the show must go on. (For consistency sake, we’re going to keep with an early-line week, which favors the Patriots by 11.)

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots (-11)

Take the Broncos in this situation. If you can find an updated line which has the Patriots favored by any less than 6.5 points, New England could be the play, but the reality is there’s just too many variables this week to bet the Patriots in a two-score game.

I mean, will Newton even start behind center? And if not, are we really that confident in either Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer? Let’s remember the duo combined for four turnovers vs. the Chiefs.

And while we’re willing to say that Broncos QB Brett Rypien is going to lead his team to a shootout, being without Gilmore could present a little challenge for New England, as well.

Pick: Broncos +11

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images