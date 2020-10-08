NFL Odds: Where Things Stand After Predicting Over On These Teams Win Totals

The 2020 NFL season has reached the quarter pole, and it’s caused us to reflect a bit.

Specifically, we’re taking a look back at three teams respective win totals and updating how those predictions now look. At the time, we had high hopes for these teams, advising to bet the over on win totals for the Los Angeles Chargers (7.5), Arizona Cardinals (7) and Dallas Cowboys (9.5).

If you need a refresher, check it out here. After Week 4, results have varied a bit.

Los Angeles Chargers over 7.5 wins

The 1-3 Chargers currently are a little behind pace for eight wins in 17 games. Then again, the Chargers have had to go up against both the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs and 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their first four contests. Their lone win has come over the Cincinnati Bengals, before dropping a Week 3 contest to the Carolina Panthers, which could back to bite them (and us).

Then again, we’re not willing to say just yet the Chargers can’t get to eight wins. After all, they still have the 0-4 New York Jets, 1-3 Miami Dolphins, 1-3 Jacksonville Jaguars, 1-3 Denver Broncos and 0-4 Atlanta Falcons left on their schedule.

Arizona Cardinals over 7 wins

The 2-2 Cardinals started off hot, but have cooled off a bit over the last two weeks. Arizona started the season with wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Football Team before falling to, of all teams, the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers.

Mathematically speaking, though, the Cardinals are on pace to surpass the seven game threshold. And with three games left against the NFC East and four remaining against the AFC East, we’re feeling pretty confident with this specific Week 1 prediction.

Dallas Cowboys over 9.5 wins

Not sure anyone could have seen the first four games going the way they have for the 1-3 Cowboys. Dallas has suffered losses to the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and even the Cleveland Browns.

Their early-season start certainly doesn’t make us feel to confident with our prediction prior to Week 1. But still, and with the benefit of playing in the NFC East, Dallas still could make a run at double-digit wins this year. It would likely, however, take going unbeaten in the conference with victories over the Cincinnati Bengals and maybe a surprise or two over teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings or even 49ers.

There’s plenty of season left for all three teams, although some instill more confidence than others.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images