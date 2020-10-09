NFL Odds: Where Things Stand On These Coach Of The Year Predictions

We’ve had quite a bit take place through the first four weeks of the 2020 NFL campaign.

During the first quarter of the season, Super Bowl contenders have seemingly separated themselves, as have potential MVP honorees and Coach of the Year winners.

We’re going to take a look back on two specific coaches who we believed presented good value before the season started. And those coaches — Sean McDermott and Doug Pederson — have fared quite differently thus far.

AFC: Sean McDermott

The Bills head coach has led his team to a perfect 4-0 record, with Buffalo currently sitting atop the AFC East with a two-game lead over the New England Patriots.

McDermott entered the season with 20-to-1 odds to win the award, and were thinking those will increase a bit when updated. The Buffalo offense is fifth in points per game and fourth in yards per game, while ranking in the top-five in passing yards and touchdowns. On the defensive end, though, the Bills haven’t been as strong as some imagined. Buffalo is 17th in points allowed per game and 20th in yards per game allowed.

However, this still looks like a pretty good bet through four games. It could look even better at the midway point if the Bills are able to win at least three of the next four with the Titans, Chiefs, Jets and Patriots coming up.

NFC: Doug Pederson

While Pederson is holding the play sheet for the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles, it hasn’t been as great a start. The 1-2-1 Eagles have benefitted from playing in arguably the worst division in football, so while their atop the ranks, it’s no certainty they’ll stay there.

The Super Bowl champion head coach entered the season with 29-to-1 odds, but we’d expect those to lessen a bit when updated. After all, the Eagles lost to the Washington Football Team and Los Angeles Rams before tying the then defeated Cincinnati Bengals. Their lone win came over an injury-depleted San Francisco 49ers team.

This bet, unlike McDermott, doesn’t look very good. So much of the Coach of the Year honor, and rightfully so, depends on team success. And we just can’t not confident the Eagles will have much of it before year’s end.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images