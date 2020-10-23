NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown Visiting With Buccaneers In Tampa On Saturday

Is a Tom Brady-Antonio Brown reunion actually in the works?

The free agent wideout is flying into Tampa Bay on Friday night ahead of a Saturday meeting with the team, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson.

According to Wilson, the two sides “are highly motivated to reach an agreement.”

Brown still reportedly remains in discussions with the Seattle Seahawks, who recently expressed interest in the wideout.

But according to Schefter, the Bucs have emerged as favorites to land Brown.

Brown and Brady played just one game together in 2019 before the New England Patriots released the receiver following additional allegations of sexual assault and intimidating one of his accusers via text. The duo have remained in contact, as evidenced by numerous interactions on social media in the last year.

Brown was handed his eight-week suspension July 31 for multiple NFL rule infractions. His punishment ends after the conclusion of Week 8.

Rumors about Brown joining the Bucs initially surfaced this summer shortly after Brady signed with the team, but the team reportedly had no interest in bringing him aboard. Back in March, head coach Bruce Arians said picking up Brown was “not going to happen” and suggested Brown is “not a fit” for Tampa’s locker room.

Now, however, it appears Arians and the team just might change their tune.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images