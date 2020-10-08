NFL Rumors: Bills-Titans Week 5 Game Postponed From Sunday To Tuesday

We’ll have “Sunday Night Football,” “Monday Night Football” and now football being played on Tuesday night.

The Titans will play the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, postponed from Sunday, as long as Tennessee doesn’t have any more positive COVID-19 tests in the coming days, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Titans-Bills game scheduled for Sunday is being moved to Tuesday at 6 pm as long as there are no more positive tests with Tennessee, per sources.



Bills-Chiefs game being switched from next Thursday to Sunday but goes back it more positive tests in Tennessee, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2020

Also, the Bills-Chiefs game is being switched from next Thursday to next Sunday, but reverts back if there are more positive tests in Tennessee, per source.



NFL also gets away from next Thursday’s scheduled presidential debate. pic.twitter.com/LBIJk8u4QV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2020

The Titans also had to postpone their Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday due to the team’s outbreak.

Schefter’s report on the Titans isn’t the only scheduling update, however. The New England Patriots’ Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos reportedly has been moved from Sunday to Monday evening at Gillette Stadium.

Of course, all games seem to be a fluid situation as they’re pending no further positive results. It does seem, however, this will be the Titans’ last hope to play during the league’s Week 5 slate.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images