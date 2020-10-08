NFL Rumors: Bills-Titans Week 5 Game Postponed From Sunday To Tuesday

We’ll have “Sunday Night Football,” “Monday Night Football” and now football being played on Tuesday night.
The Titans will play the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, postponed from Sunday, as long as Tennessee doesn’t have any more positive COVID-19 tests in the coming days, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Titans also had to postpone their Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday due to the team’s outbreak.
Schefter’s report on the Titans isn’t the only scheduling update, however. The New England Patriots’ Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos reportedly has been moved from Sunday to Monday evening at Gillette Stadium.
Of course, all games seem to be a fluid situation as they’re pending no further positive results. It does seem, however, this will be the Titans’ last hope to play during the league’s Week 5 slate.