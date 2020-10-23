NFL Rumors: Bucs Reach Agreement On One-Year Deal With Antonio Brown

It didn’t take long for Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers to reportedly reach a deal.

Reports surfaced Friday that the free agent wide receiver was traveling to Tampa Bay to meet with the team and expected to sign by the beginning of next week.

But 2020 stays unpredictable.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brown and the Bucs reached an agreement on a one-year deal.

Update: Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers have reached agreement on a one-year deal, per sources.



Language still has to be finalized, COVID protocols passed, but Brown is likely to make his Bucs’ debut in Week 9 against the Saints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2020

Brown’s eight-week suspension is about to expire, and it sounds as if he’ll be ready to go in Week 9.

And as if it’s a surprise to anyone, but Brady reportedly was the “driving force” behind the Bucs’ interest in the wideout.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images