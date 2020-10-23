NFL Rumors: Bucs Reach Agreement On One-Year Deal With Antonio Brown

It didn’t take long for Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers to reportedly reach a deal.
Reports surfaced Friday that the free agent wide receiver was traveling to Tampa Bay to meet with the team and expected to sign by the beginning of next week.
But 2020 stays unpredictable.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brown and the Bucs reached an agreement on a one-year deal.
Brown’s eight-week suspension is about to expire, and it sounds as if he’ll be ready to go in Week 9.
And as if it’s a surprise to anyone, but Brady reportedly was the “driving force” behind the Bucs’ interest in the wideout.