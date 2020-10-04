There was a ton of coronavirus-related news surrounding the New England Patriots on Sunday.

However, lost in the shuffle was a particularly interesting tweet form ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

An anonymous Patriots player revealed to Russini that not only have they had COVID-19, but that other members of the team previously have contracted SARS-CoV-2, as well.

Take a look:

I’m talking with some players on the Patriots over text and they are all very concerned.

One player “How can we play this game?”

Another player “I had it already so I am good but only a few of us have had it.” — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 3, 2020 NFL Rumors: Cam Newton Not Only Patriots Player Who Has Had COVID-19

It remains unclear whom the alleged players are and when they allegedly tested positive.

As for the Patriots they reportedly will be in Kansas City on Monday night to face the Chiefs after the postponement of Sunday’s scheduled Week 4 clash between the two AFC rivals.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images